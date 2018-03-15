Victim recalls terrifying armed robbery in Medical District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need help tracking down two men they say followed a man home from a gas station before holding him at gunpoint and taking off with his wallet and car.

The incident unfolded in the Medical District on Merriweather Avenue, just off busy Poplar Avenue.

A 35-year-old man told detectives his terrifying night started right after he left a BP gas station at the corner of Poplar and Cleveland around 9:30 Monday night.

He says he pulled into an apartment complex less than a mile away, off Poplar.

He was getting out of his vehicle to go inside when two armed men appeared from behind a building and approached him.

One gun was held to his head, another to his back.

"He got scared and he couldn't do anything," his niece said.

So he gave up all the money he had and his keys to his 2006 black Honda Accord.

One of the gunman got into his car and took off.

The second ran to another nearby gold Honda and drove away.

His niece said her family saw him moments after the hold-up.

"We went running out here, because they had already left. So we went to him and talked to him," she said. "He told us what happened, and we called the police and the security. We have security around here at night."

No one was hurt, but the victim's family is left uneasy.

