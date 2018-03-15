× Two MPD officers relieved of duty pending investigation into K-9 Unit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirmed two police officer have been relieved of duty.

Lt. Robert Covington and Officer Carl Craig are relieved of duty pending an investigation.

Police say the investigation pertains to the Memphis Police Department’s K-9 Unit investigation.

One source tells WREG “the Memphis Police Department’s K-9 Unit, located at 2660 Avery, is currently under internal scrutiny. The bases for the investigation is the cross breeding of the police department’s canines with the personally own canines of several members of the K-9 Unit.”

The source says, “The two officers are Sgt. Robert Covington and Officer Carl Craig. The officers used the city’s own canine facility to breed and house the animals. The officers would bring their personal canines to the city facility and breed their canines with the city’s canines. The canines were fed and stored at the city facility. The canines were solicited for sale by the officers on a web site. The site displayed the canines and stated they were quality trained police canines. The site indicated the company was owned and operated by the officers.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.