Suspect connected to Whitehaven homicide arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An individual has been taken into custody and charged in connection to a deadly shooting at the Brothers Deli & Grocery last year.

Ronald Lauderdale Jr. was charged with facilitation of first-degree murder for the November incident.

According to police, it all started when the suspect, Lauderdale, left a group of men and walked around the Winfield business without taking anything. He's seen on camera speaking with the clerk before heading back out the door.

Outside the suspect speaks with the group of men while watching the store. That's when at least one individual went back inside the store, jumped the counter and shot the store clerk.

The family who owns the store identified Marcel Wicks as the victim of a shooting.

They said Wicks was a friend of the family and was helping behind the counter when he was shot. Wicks returned fire but missed, they said.

A police officer found Wicks gasping at the scene. He later died.

Family members said the suspect may have been someone who was carded by Wicks earlier when he tried to buy cigarettes, they said.

The investigation led to multiple persons of interest, police said. One of them was Lauderdale, who was recognized by two witnesses as being involved.