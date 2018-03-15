× Suspect in terrifying South Memphis robbery taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects allegedly connected to a Feb. 17 armed robbery inside a family’s home has been taken into custody.

Freddie Gill was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery.

According to police, the family was inside their home on Wellington when Gill and another unidentified man entered and forced everyone — including the grandmother and several young children — to the ground at gunpoint.

Shots were fired into the apartment floor during the encounter, police said.

At one point they even put the gun to two family members’ head. One of those family members was a small child, who they also threatened to take if the family didn’t comply.

After rummaging through their belongs, the suspects took off with at least two phones, marijuana, car keys, a $3,000 tax refund and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Gill was developed as a suspect and taken into custody on Wednesday.