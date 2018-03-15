× Report: Robberies down, DUI up on Tennessee college campuses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Robberies and assaults decreased on Tennessee college campuses last year, but DUI offenses rose sharply, a new report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found.

TBI released its annual Crime on Campus report Thursday. Among its findings:

Overall, crime reported by Tennessee’s colleges and universities decreased by 2.8% from 2016 to 2017.

In total, 26.8% of all 2017 offenses reported were categorized as Larceny/Theft.

Robbery offenses decreased significantly, by 55.2%, from 29 in 2016 to 13 in 2017.

Assault Offenses decreased by 13.7% year-to-year.

The overall category of “Sex Offenses-Forcible” decreased by 26% in 2017. There was a 27% decrease in reported Rape offenses, from 63 in 2016 to 46 in 2017.

Reported DUI offenses increased by 60.9% year-to-year.

University of Memphis reported 53 cases of assault in 2017 and 13 robberies, but no murder, kidnapping or drug offenses.

See the complete report here.