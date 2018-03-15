Ole Miss names Kermit Davis head basketball coach

OXFORD, Miss. — The University of Mississippi’s basketball program officially has a new head coach.

Kermit Davis was introduced to Rebel nation on Thursday, replacing former head coach Andy Kennedy.

“After assessing the entire landscape of college basketball and speaking to basketball experts across the country to determine the greatest fit for Ole Miss Basketball, the answer was clear – Kermit Davis is the best coach and best leader to take our program to the next level in the SEC and NCAA,” said Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Ross Bjork.

OFFICIAL | Kermit Davis returns to home state to lead Rebel Hoops. Public introduction Monday at 5:30 p.m. at The Pavilion. 📰 https://t.co/3p5GDdmqRE pic.twitter.com/jzoyp2dXzh — Ole Miss Basketball (@OleMissMBB) March 15, 2018

With 81 wins in the past three seasons, the eight time conference coach of the year indeed appears to be a good fit for the Rebels. He’s established himself and his Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders as a force to be reckoned with, knocking off tough SEC teams and even delivering major upsets to both Michigan State and Minnesota in post season play.

“Combining his brand of play and his proven ability to build a model basketball program, Coach Davis has established himself as a leader and winner in college basketball. Over the last several weeks, we consistently heard that other coaches `never want to play his team,’ and his record confirms that.”

Davis has accrued 403 career wins over the course of his career while coaching at MTSU, Idaho and Texas A&M. He’s also done stints at Southwest Mississippi, LSU and Mississippi State University.

Davis is a graduate of MSU and is the son of former head coach Kermit Davis Sr.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be the basketball coach at the University of Mississippi,” said Davis. “We are extremely grateful to Chancellor Vitter and Ross for giving me the opportunity to lead such a prestigious program in the best basketball league in America. Coming back to my home state of Mississippi to build a national brand is absolutely a dream come true for us. I am Mississippi Made and cannot wait to join the rest of the Ole Miss family.”

According to CBS Sports, Davis will coach his old team in NIT play before heading to Oxford.

Davis will be publicly introduced to the Ole Miss community during an event on Monday, March 19.