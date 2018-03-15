Live at 9: The future of the Tigers, Most Amazing Race & St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The future of the UofM Tigers

The University of Memphis is without a head basketball coach, but if the rumors are true, they won’t be for long. Tubby Smith might be replaced by former Tigers standout and NBA star Penny Hardaway.

Harold Byrd, the president of the Rebounders, the long-time booster organization for the tigers basketball team, shares his inside scoop on Live at 9.

The Salvation Army’s Most Amazing Race



The Most Amazing Race is coming to Memphis. This race, which benefits The Salvation Army, is all about getting fit, having fun and making a difference in the local community.

Aaron Keegan, Troy Washington, Victoria Brinkley and Poinesha Barnes participated in the event last year. They talk about the experience on Live at 9.

St Patrick’s Day Parade

The city of Memphis is gearing up for St. Patrick’s Day. Thousands are expected to fill Beale Street Saturday for the annual Silky O’Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade and WREG is getting a look at the preparation currently underway.

For the Love of the South

Amber Wilson is the creator of the popular online food blog “For the Love of the South.” Now she’s bringing her knowledge of Southern cooking to the page with her new book of the same name.