'I want to please you': Forrest City man accused of arranging to meet underage girl for sex

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A convicted felon is facing more jail time after allegedly arranging to have sex with an individual he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Ron Kimble was arrested on Tuesday following an undercover investigation.

According to authorities, the 57-year-old made contact with the “young girl” and initially told her to be careful of the “weirdos” on the internet.

During the investigation, he allegedly began asking if she liked older guys and if she could send him pictures. In one of the messages he told her “I’m not trying to be a perv. Lol. You just turn me on.”

That’s when he reportedly began sending explicit photos and descriptions of his private parts. In one message he told the recipient he was “aroused”.

“I will go easy until u unleash me. I want to please you. …” he stated before sharing explicit details about the acts he wanted to perform.

After agreeing to meet, Kimble reportedly drove a company van from Forrest City to a truck stop in Palestine, but when he arrived he discovered the First Judicial District Drug Task Force and the local police department were waiting in the parking lot.

He reportedly admitted to sending the messages and photos and arranging to meet a girl for sex.

He was charged with internet stalking of a child – a Class B Felony.

Authorities said more charges are pending after they found weapons and drugs at his home off State Highway 334.