× Evans returns but Grizzlies continue their losing ways

MEMPHIS – Antonio Blakeney made two of three free throws with 1.8 seconds left to give the Chicago Bulls a 111-110 victory over Memphis on Thursday night, the Grizzlies’ 19th straight loss.

On the game’s final play, Memphis got the ball to Marc Gasol for a baseline fadeaway that was long. JaMychal Green tipped it in but after the horn, although it appeared to be basket interference anyway.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 20 points while playing only three quarters, while Bobby Portis scored 17. Denzel Valentine had 15 points, going 5 of 7 from outside the arc.

Tyreke Evans had 25 points and nine assists for Memphis, while Gasol added 21 points an 10 rebounds. Jarell Martin scored 15 points and Green finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Chicago led 78-75 entering the fourth, when the teams opened the final frame on a 3-point shooting flurry. The Grizzlies were 3 of 5 during the first five minutes of the quarter, while the Bulls were 5 of 6, including Cameron Payne and Valentine each hitting a pair.

Memphis trailed 100-93 near the midway point of the quarter, but the Grizzlies clicked off an 8-1 run to tie the game at 101. The teams traded leads at that point until Blakeney, the rookie from LSU, was fouled by Evans on a 3-pointer with less than 2 seconds remaining.

He made the first to tie it and then the third to finish with 10 points.