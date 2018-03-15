× Confederate statue removal cost MPD over $40,000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City officials confirmed the removal of two confederate statues cost the Memphis Police Department $44,240.

The cost comes from the police activity during the removal of the statues.

The statues of Nathan Bedford Forrest and Confederate President Jefferson Davis were removed Dec. 20, 2017.

State law prevented the city from removing the statues, so the city council voted to sell the public parks where those statues were located to a newly developed non-profit called Memphis Greenspace.