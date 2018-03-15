× Child with measles traveled to Memphis International exposing others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who travel through Memphis International Airport may have been exposed to measles.

A report in USA Today says a young child diagnosed with measles flew to Memphis International Airport Monday evening.

The boy traveled from Brussels to Newark before arriving in Memphis, possibly exposing the disease to hundreds.

The news outlet said it’s unclear which flight the child was on, but noted there was a United flight that arrived in Memphis around 9:10 p.m.

Another person with measles traveled to Detroit last week.

Officials say passengers who shared a flight with the travelers could start developing symptoms as late as April 2.

“Anyone who thinks that they may have come in contact with the virus or feels that they’re sick, they should contact their healthcare provider immediately.”

Doctors say people who got the measles vaccine twice are protected. If you only got one shot they say you could still catch the viral infection.

Measles can be spread through coughing and sneezing, and can lead to complications like ear infections and stomach upset.