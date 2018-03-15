× Burglary suspect accused of biting part of security guard’s face off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after a security guard said he “bit part of his face off.”

According to police, they initially received a call about a burglary early Wednesday morning on South Cooper.

When they arrived, they found a bloodied security guard who said he was injured while trying to confront the suspect, Cortlandt Northcross.

The victim was taken to Methodist University Hospital for treatment.

As for the suspect, he remained on the scene and was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault and burglary of a business.