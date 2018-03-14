× Two more suspects allegedly connected to carjacking, police chase identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two more suspects connected to a recent carjacking and police chase have been identified by police.

According to police, Cedric Sesley and Tremayne French were the pair who pulled a gun on a driver on Jackson Avenue over the weekend. The victim said the men pointed the weapon at his face and told him to drop his keys.

He complied and the suspects fled the scene in his car.

Several days later, the same car was spotted outside the Motel 6 on South Pauline.

While conducting surveillance, officers said they spotted three women and a man exit a room, jump into the vehicle and take off. After a 10-minute pursuit, the driver, Denisha Mason, and three others inside the car were taken into custody.

At the time, Mason said she didn’t know the car was stolen.

Back at the motel, officers executed a search warrant and discovered three other men still inside. Two of them have been identified as Cedric Sesley and Tremayne French.

Both suspects reportedly admitted to being involved in the carjacking with French confirming he was the driver at the time. Neither of them said they had a gun, but one was located in the stolen car being driven by Mason.

It’s unclear if that was the same gun used in the initial crime.

Both men were charged with carjacking.