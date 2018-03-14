× 16 apartment units involved in deadly overnight fire at Whispering Pines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and several families displaced following an overnight fire in the airport area.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. at the Whispering Pines Apartments on Dwight Road just east of Airways.

In all, WREG’s Melissa Moon was told 16 units were involved.

By the time firefighters got here, flames were shooting out of the second floor of the building. Firefighters quickly figured out that battling this fire was going to be a difficult task.

“We initially attempted to enter the structure, but because of the instability of the structure, we made a decision to go defensive. We raised two aerial trucks and we were able to bring this fire under control at 2:08 a.m.,” said Lt. Wayne Cooke with the Memphis Fire Department.

At 5 a.m. smoke was still visible from the units and firefighters were still working to make sure the fire was completely out.

One fireman was taken to the hospital for a muscle spasm.

The family of the man who was killed told WREG the fire may have been intentionally set, but authorities have not confirmed that information. We do know crime scene tape was set up and a detective was called to the scene to help investigate.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the fire.