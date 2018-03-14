× Police: Woman upset she didn’t have any heroin accused of hitting boyfriend with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting her boyfriend with her car over drugs.

Police said the victim called 911 from the Valero gas station in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue on Tuesday.

The man stated his girlfriend, Tabitha Ray, started an argument while he was putting air in her tires. She was reportedly upset because she didn’t have any heroin.

He said he told her to calm down and that’s when she punched the gas pedal. The car accelerated, striking the man in the knee and knocking him to the ground.

Ray was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.