WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The West Memphis Police Department confirmed they are on the scene of a shooting in on Highway 77 at Afco Road.

Police say one car was shot at by another car on Highway 77 in front Ace Hardware around 7:45 p.m.

One person was injured in the shooting.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.