McDaniel announces run for retiring Cochran’s senate seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chris McDaniel, a Mississippi state senator who narrowly lost a 2014 runoff election to U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, announced Wednesday he will run for Cochran’s seat when the veteran legislator retires April 1.

Cochran is retiring for health reasons. His departure will trigger a special election to fill his unexpired term.

McDaniel, a Republican from Ellisville, had been running for the U.S. Senate seat held by incumbent Roger Wicker. Cochran’s early retirement opens a new opportunity.

“If we unite the party now and consolidate our resources, we can guarantee Donald Trump will have a fighter who will stand with him,” McDaniel said in a statement.

McDaniel scored 49.5 percent of the vote in the 2014 election, but lost in a runoff.