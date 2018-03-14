× Man arrested after shots fired during interstate road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after reportedly confessing to firing a gun at another driver during a recent road rage incident.

On Sunday, two people were traveling northbound on Highway 385 near Winchester when they spotted a 2016 Toyota Camry driving erratically. The driver reportedly nearly ran them off the road, police said.

The second driver sped up to get the license plate and the defendant sped off once more.

But authorities said the incident didn’t end there. Right before the I-240 and Airways exit, the two men said they spotted the same vehicle again. That’s when the driver came along side them, rolled down his window and fired three shots.

The suspect then got off the interstate using the Airways exit as the victims continued down I-240. .

Two days later, London Wright was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He waived his rights and admitted to the incident, but stated he fired the shots into the air to scare them. He did not intend to harm them, he said.