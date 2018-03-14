× Live at 9: Anti-bullying event, Bruno Mars allegations & cooking with Chef Ragan

Say no to bullying

A Desoto County family dealing with the suicide of their 12-year-old son is making plans to honor his life by reaching out to others in need. Andy Leach killed himself last week after reportedly being bullied at school. Desoto County organizations are stepping in to help the family bring more awareness to bullying by hosting a special event at the boy’s school.

Tina Tatum with R3 The Movement and Tim Flasner with the John Maxwell Group are both involved in the event.

Resources for cancer families

When a person learns they have cancer, it shakes not just them but their entire family to the core. That’s why it’s important for everyone affected by that news to have somewhere to turn for help.

Cancer survivor Kathryn Craig is here with her husband Tom and oncologist Dr. Stephen Behrman.

Watercooler Wednesday

In this Watercooler Wednesday, Catrina Guttery, Latty and Austen Onek talk about the cultural appropriation allegations against Bruno Mars, Elon Musk’s thoughts on artificial intelligence and the viral parking spaces video.

Cooking with Chef Ragan

Around here everyone loves their BBQ pork, but it can be intimidating to make. Chef Ragan Olgesby shows us how to make an elegant pork dish that she promises is easier to make than it looks.