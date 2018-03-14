× Gov. Haslam joins chorus of concerns over Trump tariffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —Governor Bill Haslam is joining several other Tennessee officials voicing concerns over President Donald Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday he’s concerned about additional costs to manufacturers, particularly the state’s car industry. He said that a trade war wouldn’t be good for Tennessee, a manufacturing state.

Swedish appliance maker Electrolux has put on hold a $250 million Tennessee plant expansion, citing the tariff announcement. Other companies are showing similar caution.

Haslam said his sense is those companies hit pause and are waiting to see what happens and what the ramifications are on their cost structure.

Republican U.S. Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander have opposed the tariffs. Candidates to replace Corker, Democrat Phil Bredesen and Republican Marsha Blackburn, have also expressed concerns.