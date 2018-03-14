× FedEx to invest $1 billion into Memphis hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx has announced it will soon be investing more than $1 billion into the Memphis hub.

In a joint news conference, company chairman and CEO Fred Smith and Governor Bill Haslam said the plan is to modernize the current facilities and improve operations.

“Modernization and expansion of the Memphis hub will ensure that we continue to provide outstanding service to our customers around the world and make this an even better place to work for the thousands of team members here who keep our operations running every day and night,” said Smith.

The plan calls for the building of a larger sort facility as well as a bulk truck load building. They will also install state-of-the-art sort systems and a new area to handle oversized shipments.

The investment will also provide improved cooling systems and break rooms for employees.

“As the Memphis area’s largest employer, and a major economic driver across the state, this investment reflects FedEx’s continued commitment to Tennessee and will benefit current employees and the future workforce for years to come,” Haslam said.

Construction is expected to begin in 2019 and be completed by 2025.

FedEx currently has 11,000 team members at its Memphis location.

Our momentum in the @CityOfMemphis continues with this major expansion of the @FedEx hub. FedEx is choosing to invest in Memphis, making ours the most sophisticated cargo hub on the planet. https://t.co/jnuoOluHbu — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) March 14, 2018