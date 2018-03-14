× Dyersburg High School teacher investigated for misconduct

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed a Dyersburg High School teacher is under investigation for misconduct.

In a statement, the TBI said:

On March 4, at the request of District Attorney Danny Goodman, TBI began an investigation into the circumstances of possible inappropriate conduct of Dyersburg High School teacher John Mark Moody.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing.

We will update you as more information becomes available.