Caught on Camera: Video shows lawn care employee swipe package off customer’s porch

MARION, Ark. — A lawn care worker is off the job tonight after plucking a package from a customer’s front door.

It happened within seconds at a home in Marion, Arkansas.

The doorbell camera captured a TruGreen employee place what looks to be a bill on a front door.

He then bends down and stays hunched over for a few more seconds.

Next, you see him grab the Amazon package sitting on the front porch of his customer’s home.

“It’s not right. It’s bad to hear stuff like that, especially right next door to you,” said neighbor Nathaniel Jones.

Jones and other neighbors couldn’t believe it.

Some use the same lawn care service.

Many found out what happened on Nextdoor and Facebook.

The video was shared over and over again.

Even law enforcement saw it and sent it to us.

“You trust them,” said Jones. “You don’t expect anything like that to happen.”

WREG stopped by the home Wednesday, but no one answered the door.

We did see a TruGreen truck pull up.

An employee got out and place an opened cardboard box on the doorstep.

The man told us off camera he was returning the customer’s package.

TruGreen’s media relations team sent us a statement saying:

The incident was reported by the customer to us, and within hours we conducted an internal investigation. The employee was immediately terminated, and we were able to locate and return the package to our customer. TruGreen does not tolerate any behavior of this sort.

Marion police said the homeowner has not filed a police report, so the employee is not facing any criminal charges.

They said until they get more information, they will not be able to figure out if this is an isolated incident