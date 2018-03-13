× Tiger’s coach Tubby Smith to meet with administrators Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tigers head basketball coach Tubby Smith is reportedly going to be meeting with administrators at the University of Memphis on Tuesday.

The news comes just a week after CBS News reported the school was considering replacing the two -year coach with former NBA star Penny Hardaway, who is currently the coach at East High School.

Since taking over the program in 2016, attendance at home games and donations to the Athletic Department have fallen.

Smith, who won a National Championship with Kentucky in the nineties, talked about the possibility of being fired last week.

“I’m never surprised. I’m too old to be surprised. That’s the way it works in this business, and I understand that,” Smith, head coach of the University of Memphis basketball team, said.

It’s worth noting, Smith is in his second year of a five-year deal. The University of Memphis would have to pay him $10 million for him to go away.

As founder of an elite youth basketball team and coach of a dominant high school team, Hardaway would be in a good position to recruit top talent to The University of Memphis.

As for attendance, fans say just his name is enough to fill the seats.