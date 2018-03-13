Suspect charged in Oak Court Mall fight, shooting in parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the five suspects wanted in connection to a recent fight and shooting at the Oak Court Mall has been taken into custody.

Tyquan Quinn has been charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a gun.

The other four suspects are still at large.

Officers stated the entire thing started as a fight on the upper level of the mall. Once outside in the parking lot, shots were fired, but no one was hurt.

It’s still unclear what the fight was about.

If you can help police call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

35.149534 -90.048980