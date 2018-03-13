× Sheriff hopes items left near infants’ bodies can help solve case

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — The Cross County Sheriff is asking for the public’s help finding who is responsible for the death of two infant twins found on the side of a road near Wynne.

Tuesday, they released photos of a pair of pants, a bag and a suitcase found near the scene where the infants were found in February.

“If you know of anyone who was pregnant but aren’t now and there is no child please call at the below number,” a Facebook post from the sheriff said. “Please review the below photos. These are items from the scene of the baby death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 870-238-5700. All calls will remain confidential.