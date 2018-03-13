× Scam Alert: Police warn residents about phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department warned residents about a fraudulent phone scam.

The Memphis Police Department issued a warning saying someone is calling customers, claiming their water will be cut off if they don’t pay their bill immediately.

The criminals then demand payment on a re-loadable card.

Investigators say you should never pay your MLGW bill that way.

They also say you should never give out your personal information.

If you are been a victim and suffered monetary loss, call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-545-COPS.