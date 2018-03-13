Police search through Midtown home after finding dangerous chemicals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned police returned to a home in the 1900 block of Vinton Avenue in Midtown to follow up and do a thorough walk through after finding dangerous chemicals in the home.

Police, fire and Bomb Unit crews initially responded to the scene Monday after a call came in concerning items found in the residence of a man who had died.

“While workers were in the basement fixing a plumbing issue, items that could possibly be used for explosives were located,” police said.

Police said no active device was located Monday, but they did find chemicals that were stored in individual containers.

Just so everyone is aware. Officrs are back on Vinton for a follow-up & thorough search. Family members are cleaning out the residence & doing repairs, we want to make sure any and all items that may be hazardous are removed and stored properly. https://t.co/9ygI8wOvMX — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 13, 2018