× Police: 18-year-old woman leads officers on 10-minute chase in stolen vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The driver who led police on a 10-minute chase through several busy intersections in a stolen car has been identified.

Denisha Mason was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, evading arrest leading to a vehicle pursuit, evading arresting on foot and unlawful possession of a weapon after the incident on Monday.

According to officers, the car owner reported his 2010 Mazda MZ3 stolen over the weekend. Several days later, the same car was spotted outside the Motel 6 on South Pauline.

While conducting surveillance, officers said they spotted three women and a man exit a room, jump into the vehicle and take off. Officers pulled the car over, but the driver, Mason, reportedly stopped for only a second before hightailing it out of there, ramming a police cruiser in the process.

The driver sped down several busy streets and through intersections. She didn’t even stop after several of her tires blew.

When they reached the area of Vollintine and Springdale, Mason tried to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.

She later acknowledged she was the driver, but claimed to not know the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities said a black handgun was also recovered from the vehicle.

It appears the three others in the vehicle at the time were not charged.