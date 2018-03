× One killed in Benton County house fire, coroner says

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — One person was killed in a house fire, the Benton County coroner said Tuesday.

The deadly fire happened at a house off Beck Springs Road.

Neighbors say a couple in their 60s lived at the home. The neighbors managed to help the man out of those house but were not able to rescue the woman.

