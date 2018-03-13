× Nichols out as Playhouse on the Square producer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Playhouse on the Square announced Tuesday that founder Jackie Nichols has retired as executive producer following an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Associate producer Michael Detroit has been named to replace him.

Playhouse said Nichols made the decision Monday. He has been on a voluntary leave of absence in early January.

Nichols denied the allegation, the board said. The board did not provide details on what allegedly occurred.

Nichols founded Playhouse on the Square in the late 1960s and has guided the group through its move to a new $15.5 million theater building at the corner of Union and Cooper in 2010.