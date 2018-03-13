× New development to break ground on site of old Raleigh Springs Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis says it should break ground this month on a new development on the site of the old Raleigh Springs Mall.

The multi-million dollar development, known as Raleigh Town Center, will be the home of a new library, police precinct and skate park. It will also feature an 11-acre lake with a walking trial.

City Councilman Bill Morrison, who represents the Raleigh district, said the exciting development will increase traffic from other parts of the city. He also noted the skate park has the potential to host competitions, bringing in tourism dollars from out of state.

But the first phase of development isn’t the only one the city has planned. Approximately 20 acres has been set aside for other projects later on down the line.

“The site would be great for multiple uses,” said Mary Borys, a project manager with the Division of Housing and Community Development. “The overall location makes it a good option for retail, but the pastoral setting would also be really good for healthcare facilities, like a dialysis or rehab clinic, and for a mini-office park, which could address the low level of good office space in the area.”

It’s unclear if the city has a specific plan in mind.

Construction is expected to begin this month with the project reaching full completion by June 2019.