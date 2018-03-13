MPD: $75,000 worth of medical screws stolen out of car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are searching for a suspect after $75,000 worth of medical screws were stolen from an SUV on Blythe Street in Cooper-Young.

Police said they were doing patrols around 4 a.m. Saturday when they spotted a Toyota 4Runner with a smashed window.

They knocked on the door of the home where the SUV was parked and spoke with the owner.

He told them his dog had started barking around 3 a.m. but he didn't respond.

The 22-year-old man checked his car. He said a briefcase full of about $75,000 worth of titanium medical screws were missing from the car.

The medical device sales associate said the screws would typically be used to help repair the sternum after open-heart surgery.

Even though police didn’t prevent the crime, people who live in Cooper-Young said they were glad officers were out patrolling.

“I like that there are regular patrols in the neighborhood. Certainly the Cooper-Young area is so busy," Matt Sights said.

But he wasn't sure what the thief would do with the stolen goods.

“I wouldn’t know unless someone just grabbed the bag and made off with it without knowing what was in there!” he said.

Police did not report any witnesses or suspects.

The victim said he's borrowing a different car to use in the interim.