MPD: 18-year-old accused of shooting up two southeast Memphis homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly sending bullets flying into not one, but two Southeast Memphis homes.

Termeria Harris was charged with 12 counts of attempted first- degree murder after the incidents early Friday morning.

According to police, the first shooting happened in the 4100 block of Navaho Avenue.

Three of the victims left the home shortly after the shooting and went to another on Fox Lair.

Several hours later that home was also shot up.

It wasn’t until that point that officers learned one of the victims had seen a Facebook Live video that reportedly showed two women talking about killing her daughter.

One of the speakers was identified as Harris.

The suspect later told police she made the threats because she was mad about her car window being broken. That’s when she and two others decided to shoot up the homes.

Furthermore, she confirmed she knew there were several people inside the home at the time.

It doesn’t appear the other two have been charged.