Former Batesville officer accused of having inappropriate contact with informant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATESVILLE, Miss. — The former Batesville police officer is now under investigation by the Mississippi Attorney General's Office.

A source tells News Channel 3 the investigation involves Officer Charlie Tindall, and he's accused of having inappropriate contact with an informant.

The Batesville Police Chief did confirm the Department is working with the Attorney General's Office, and Officer Tindall resigned from the force late last month because of this investigation.

The Attorney General's Office reportedly started investigating Tindall in the beginning of February.

Officer Tindall had been with the force for more than a decade.

He worked as a narcotics officer.

We are continuing to stay on top of this story and will let you know when there are new developments.

WREG recently revealed another investigation was underway in Panola County.

The State Attorney General's Office into a Panola County Deputy that's accused of raping an officer from a nearby police jurisdiction.

That deputy has not been charged.

He told investigators the incident was consensual.