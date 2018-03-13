Driver in custody after injuring pedestrian and hitting vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms a driver is in custody after allegedly injuring a pedestrian and hitting a vehicle in South Memphis.
Police responded to a hit-and-run at 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Lauderdale.
A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run.
Officers got behind the driver responsible for the crash.
The driver refused to stop and hit another vehicle on I-55 and Third.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The occupant in the vehicle that was hit on I-55 and Third was also transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.