Driver in custody after injuring pedestrian and hitting vehicle in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms a driver is in custody after allegedly injuring a pedestrian and hitting a vehicle in South Memphis.

Police responded to a hit-and-run at 4:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Lauderdale.

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run.

Officers got behind the driver responsible for the crash.

The driver refused to stop and hit another vehicle on I-55 and Third.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The occupant in the vehicle that was hit on I-55 and Third was also transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

A hit-and-run occurred at approx. 4:30p.m. @ 1908 S. Lauderdale where a pedestrian was struck. Officers got behind the vehicle responsible & the driver refused to stop at which time he struck another vehicle @ I55 & Third. The driver responsible is in custody. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 13, 2018

The pedestrian was transported in non-critical condition. The occupant in the other vehicle, who was struck by the hit and run vehicle, is also being transported in non-critical condition. https://t.co/6QRE8FQVcs — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 13, 2018