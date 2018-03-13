× Tillerson out; Pompeo to become next secretary of state

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been removed from his position and will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” President Donald Trump tweeted.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that the President asked Tillerson to step aside.

He “thought it was the right time for the transition with the upcoming North Korea talks and various trade negotiations,” a senior administration official said. “POTUS asked Tillerson to step aside on Friday.”

However, Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy Steve Goldstein said Tillerson did not speak to President Trump and is unaware of the reason behind his firing.

In a released statement, the President said he was “proud” to nominate Pompeo for the position.

“His experience in the military, Congress, and as leader of the CIA have prepared him well for his new role and I urge his swift confirmation.”

“If confirmed, I look forward to guiding the world’s finest diplomatic corps in formulating and executing the President’s foreign policy,” Pompeo said in a statement obtained by CBS News. “In my time as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, I have worked alongside many remarkable Foreign Service officers and Department of State leaders serving here in the United States and on the very edge of freedom. I know I will learn from them and, as President Trump set out in his State of the Union Address, work hard to ensure that “our nation will forever be safe and strong and proud and mighty and free.”

President Trump has wanted Pompeo as his secretary of state for months now, and the White House began planning for him to take the job last fall, sources told CNN.

The sources also stated it was clear Tillerson didn’t support President Trump. They said Tillerson wanted to handle foreign policy his own way, without the President. Mr. Trump didn’t feel that Tillerson backed him, a source told CNN.

Upon Pompeo’s confirmation, Gina Haspel has been tapped to take over as the director of the CIA. She would be the first woman to be named to the position.