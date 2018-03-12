Viewers taken ‘inside’ the mind of O.J. Simpson

NEW YORK — In 2006, O.J. Simpson gave an interview to Judith Regan, where he talked about the hypothetical events that took place the night his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and friend, Ron Goldman, were murdered.

Reportedly lost for years, the interview was aired Sunday night on Fox.

“Now we’re giving you the guy. The guy himself, and you’re sitting opposite him and he’s talking to you for two hours, and he’s letting you into his brain, into his psychology,” said executive producer Terence Wrong.

“O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” examines the first time Simpson met Nicole, trace their tempestuous relationship, take viewers into the murders, the white Bronco chase, the trial and verdict and aftermath, plus how he processes his wife’s death and his relationship with his kids.

In the interview with Regan, Simpson talked about how he would have committed the murders “if he were the one responsible.” He describes going to Nicole Brown Simpson’s home with an accomplice, a so-called friend named Charlie, who brought along a knife. Simpson said he had words with Goldman and his ex-wife that escalated. “As things got heated, Nicole fell and hurt herself,” he said on the tape.

In Simpson’s telling, Goldman assumed a martial arts pose and Simpson says he recalls grabbing the knife. “To be honest, after that, I don’t remember except I’m standing there and there’s all kind of stuff around,” he said. Regan asks what he means and Simpson replies: “Blood and stuff around.” He said he and Charlie then fled and tossed bloody clothes.

“Hypothesizing that he was there but he slips tenses and says things to Judith Regan, the interviewer,” pointed out Wrong. “When she asks him about the bloody clothes, he says ‘I do remember that. I do remember them putting, putting those in a bag. Yeah, I do remember leaving my wallet.’ He doesn’t say hypothetically, ‘I could have put the clothes or hypothetically, I could of.’ He goes in and out of senses, and you know, he does it with a kind of randomness and a frequency, where it would be a stretch to say he was calculating when to do it. It seems more likely that he just forgets that he has to be very vigilant about maintaining the facade of the hypothetical.”

Simpson was acquitted of criminal charges by jurors in one of the most high profile cases in years but found responsible in a subsequent civil trial.

The on-camera interview was given to Judith Regan 12 years ago as part of a promotional push for Simpson’s book “If I Did It.”

The airing of the interview was quickly scrapped after an outcry and the footage languished for years. “This was literally misplaced,” Wrong said on Thursday before screening 45 minutes of the interview for journalists.

Wrong, who previously produced the shows “NY Med” and “Boston Med,” was asked in mid-January to put together the Fox special by Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox.

“He said, ‘I’ve got this box of tapes here. It’s incredible. We don’t really know what’s on it. Can you look through it?’” Wrong said.

He said he was stunned by the footage.

The new TV project has the blessing of both families but no connection with Simpson, who was paroled in October after serving time for a robbery conviction.

Interest in Simpson has proved to be enduring. FX’s 10-part miniseries on the trial in 2016 called “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson” racked up multiple Emmy Awards, and Ezra Edelman’s documentary “O.J.: Made in America” won the Academy Award for best documentary.