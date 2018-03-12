Sanford: Service Master reminds us Memphis has a lot in its favor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Service Master is continuing to spread its corporate footprint in downtown Memphis and the city's economy and tax base stand to benefit greatly.

Service Master Global Holdings gave the city a huge financial shot in the arm when it announced the move of its corporate headquarters to the vacant Peabody Place Mall last year. Now more and more people are moving in.

Last week, some 300 Service Master employees claimed their spots in the newly remodeled 328,000 square foot office space. In all, some 1,200 workers eventually will populate the headquarters, which promises to remake downtown into a bustling area for restaurants, shops and hotels.

In addition to Service Master workers, executives associated with the many brands under the corporate umbrella such as American Home Shield, Merry Maids and Terminix routinely visit the headquarters adding to the city's economy. And with the presence of AutoZone, the University of Memphis Law School and traditional government employees, downtown has been transformed into a major business center right before our eyes.

No doubt city leaders and boosters such as the Memphis Regional Chamber were disheartened when Memphis got no consideration as a second headquarters for Amazon, but that rejection does not mean the city is unattractive for business expansion.

Sure we have challenges, but the Service Master move reminds us that Memphis still has a lot in its favor.

Commentary provided by Otis Sanford