Saint Francis Healthcare to host hiring event for Phlebotomists, CNAs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saint Francis Healthcare will be hosting a hiring event to fill numerous shifts at both their Bartlett and Memphis locations.

The event will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5100 Poplar Avenue, Suite 502.

St. Francis is looking to fill a Phlebotomist PRN position on a rotating shift along with two full-time Nurse Assist Sitter positions – one on days and the other on nights.

A Nurse Assist Sitter PRN position is also available.

At the Memphis location the company is looking to fill several C.N.A. positions – both full and part-time – two Phlebotomist positions, and a full-time Phlebotomist PRN position.

Applications are available online, but those interested do not have to fill one out prior to the event.

