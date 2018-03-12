Police respond to report of bomb parts found in Midtown home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police, fire and Bomb Unit crews are on the scene in the 1900 block of Vinton Avenue in Midtown.

Police said the call concerned items found in the residence of a man who had died.

"While workers were in the basement fixing a plumbing issue, items that could possibly be used for explosives were located," police said.

A block of Vinton between Rembert and Barksdale has been blockaded. Neighbors have been asked to leave their homes.

Police say no active device has been located so far.

However, they did find chemicals that are stored in individual containers.

Hazmat teams and the Bomb Unit are working together to clear the area.