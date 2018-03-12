× Police: Man charged with statutory rape after 15-year-old has miscarriage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing rape charges after a 15-year-old girl had a miscarriage and was taken to a local Methodist hospital.

Doctors at Methodist South Hospital said the teen was nine weeks pregnant when she lost the child last week.

While giving her statement, she told authorities she was at home when 33-year-old Michael Arnold grabbed her, removed her clothing and raped her.

Police did not indicate if or how the two individuals knew each other.

Arnold was later located in the attic of a home on Eloise. He was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated statutory rape.