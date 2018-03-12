× Police: Suspect caught after bailing out of stolen car, second suspect missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms they are searching for a suspect who bailed out of a stolen car in the area of Park and Laurel in Orange Mound Monday evening.

Officers got behind a stolen car at 5:37 p.m.

That’s when two occupants bailed out of the car.

One suspect has been captured.

Officers are searching the area for the second suspect.

An MPD K-9 is assisting.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.