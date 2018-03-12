Police: Suspect caught after bailing out of stolen car, second suspect missing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department confirms they are searching for a suspect who bailed out of a stolen car in the area of Park and Laurel in Orange Mound Monday evening.
Officers got behind a stolen car at 5:37 p.m.
That’s when two occupants bailed out of the car.
One suspect has been captured.
Officers are searching the area for the second suspect.
An MPD K-9 is assisting.
No injuries have been reported.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.