Manhunt Monday: Who killed Cornelius Montgomery?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "It's sad that a person would choose to take another person's life."

Janet Montgomery is still grieving the senseless murder of her grandson.

Memphis Police say 26-year-old Cornelius Montgomery was murdered in 2016 inside the Avery Park apartment complex in Raleigh.

Officers say the gunman came out of nowhere, burst through the front door and killed the father of three.

"You robbed him of his life, and that's a coward thing to do," she said.

Friends say Montgomery was shot in the head while his children stood just feet away.

"I saw him laying on the floor in the kitchen," the grandmother said.

Police say it was a robbery gone wrong.

Family members say the gunman may have lived in the same apartment complex.

Mongomery's sister was in the apartment at the time of the shooting and came fact to face with her brother's killer.

"He chased her out of the apartment. He was running out of the apartment after her. She was screaming to call the police as he was chasing and shooting at her," Janet Montgomery said.

Family members say the deadly shooting left the three little innocent children without a father.

What's worse is the final memories of their father as he fought for his life.

"Money can be replaced, home can be replaced. But when you take somebody's life, that's invaluable," she said.

If you know who killed 26-year-old Cornelius Montgomery, call the Memphis Police Department at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.

Montgomery wanted to be an engineer.

He was killed on March 19, his grandmother's birthday.

