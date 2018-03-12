× Man charged after woman says be grabbed her outside local grocery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sexual battery charges have been filed against a man after he was accused of grabbing a woman outside a local grocery store.

According to police, a woman had just parked and was heading inside the Corner Grocery store on E.H. Crump Boulevard in late February when a man approached her. The suspect, who had previously been standing in front of her car, grabbed her by the arm and pulled her towards him.

That’s when he grabbed her backside, the victim said.

She pushed him away, but that didn’t stop his advances. He continued to grab her backside and then her breast.

The woman was able to get inside, take a picture of the man and then reported the incident to police.

However, it wasn’t until Sunday morning that officers were able to track the suspect down near Gayoso and B.B. King Boulevard.

He was taken into custody and identified as Lamar Miller.

He reportedly admitted to the crime during an interview with police.