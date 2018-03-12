× Man accused of stabbing two people, carjacking couple identified

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A local man is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing two people and carjacking a couple before crashing his car in a neighborhood.

Joshua Harris was charged with especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, attempted first-degree murder, theft of property, attempted carjacking and attempted theft of property.

He reportedly admitted to stabbing a female victim and stealing a silver Infiniti SUV, but said he didn’t remember the additional acts.

His alleged crime spree began just before 11 a.m. Sunday outside the Kroger store at Houston Levee and Macon Road, and ended about 30 minutes later at Southern Avenue and Greer Street.

The first victim, a 17-year-old, was stabbed in the neck with a steak knife as he carried out groceries from Kroger. The suspect Harris then reportedly ran to a nearby McDonald’s where he stabbed a woman and then carjacked a couple in the same parking lot.

One of the female victims was stabbed in the head, arm, stomach and leg.

“You’re walking out of a Kroger with a couple sacks of groceries, you’re not thinking somebody’s going to run up to you and stab you in the neck,” said Earle Farrell, public information officer for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. “We have no motive for why he stabbed these people.”

Investigators said the suspect then nearly ran over a security guard at Hope Presbyterian Church on Walnut Grove Road.

Another guard shot at him, hitting the car and doing enough damage that it could only reach speeds of about 30 miles per hour.

Police chased the suspect to Southern Avenue and South Greer Street, where he blocked himself into a dead end, crashed trying to escape and was quickly arrested.

Police found the steak knife they believe was used in the attacks inside the car along with one of the victim’s iPhone.

Both victims are said to be doing OK, Farrell said.