Live at 9: Natural Hair Bill, Cooking with Chef Elle & Youth of the Year

Mid-South Christian Writers Conference

Writing a book can be a long and often challenging endeavor but there are those out there who can help you. Writers from across the area can learn from some of the best authors, publishers and agents as part of the fifth annual Mid-South Christian Writers Conference.

Patricia Bradley and Johnnie Alexander stopped by to talk about what you can expect.

Natural Hair Bill

A bill that would drastically change the natural hair care business in Tennessee is headed for a vote this month after advancing out of committee. The measure would remove the requirement of a license for these stylists and eliminate state regulations on their businesses.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson and many professionals like Yvette Granger have already been protesting this bill in Nashville.

Youth of the Year

A Mid-South teen proves that no matter your age you can be a positive role model. Jaylan Sims was recently recognized as the 2018 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis Youth of the Year for his contributions and will soon travel to Nashville to compete for the state title.

He and Mandy Powell stopped by to talk about his experiences with the Boys & Girls Club.

Cooking with Chef Elle

Enchilada Sauce

5 T tomato paste

2 c water

5 t ground cumin

1 t chipotle powder

1 t chili powder

5 t smoked paprika

3 t onion powder

2 t garlic powder

2 t sea salt

1 t hickory smoke powder

Procedure

Set a medium pot over low heat. Add all the ingredients and stir well.

Cover with a lid and cook sauce 20 to 30 minutes.

Once done, set aside until ready to use. (serves 6-8)

Enchilada Dip

2 15 oz. cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 small onion, diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 T extra virgin olive oil

16 oz. Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

2 green onions, chopped

enchilada sauce

sour cream, optional

black olives, optional

tortilla chips, optional

Procedure

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Set a skillet over medium heat and oil. Once oil is hot, add diced onion and garlic. Stir and cook until onions are slightly brown.

Stir in black beans and enchilada sauce. Cover the top with a generous layer of cheese. Sprinkle in tomato and green onion.

Transfer to an heat-resistant dish and bake 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbling.

Cautiously remove the enchilada dip. (serves 6-8)

Easy Solution

Not looking to make this vegetarian? You can easily cook ground beef, chicken or even turkey and add it to the enchilada dip.

Since this recipe is fresh and easy, give the Enchilada Sauce a try and there’s no better way than by making a batch of Enchilada Dip. Let us know what you think.

Looking for even more? Visit chefellegreen.com for additional recipes and a complete list of credits.

© 2018 Elle Green All Rights Reserved