× Jeffries commits to Kentucky

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – While University of Memphis officials reportedly get set to meet with Tubby Smith on Tuesday to discuss his future, another one of this area’s top players commits–to John Calipari and Kentucky.

Olive Branch star D.J. Jeffries, the talented 6’7″ forward and consensus 4-Star recruit in the class of 2019, picking Cal and the ‘Cats over Mississippi State and Alabama.

That’s right–a young man that plays his AAU ball for Team Penny didn’t even have the U of M in his top 3.