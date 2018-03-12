Couple, 7-year-old granddaughter duck as bullets fly into home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis couple wants answers after more than a dozen bullets went flying into their Hickory Hill home Friday night.

Their 7-year-old granddaughter was staying with them at the time and had to hide with her grandparents as the bullets flew through doors, walls and windows.

“My husband told us to go in the bathroom, and I had my granddaughter covered up with bullets flying everywhere,” said Tracy Taylor.

“It sounded like firecrackers, you know, like, 'Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow!’” said Jeffery Taylor, who estimated he heard 15 gunshots.

Before the gunshots, the Taylors’ granddaughter had knocked on their bedroom door to alert them to a fight in the front yard.

“She said, 'Grandma, granddaddy, there's a man fighting my daddy outside,’” said Jeffery Taylor.

The Taylors said that man was their son’s ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend, who they said the ex-girlfriend invited to the home without their permission.

“She was outside screaming, 'DV! DV!' She wanted domestic violence. She wanted my son to fight her, but he didn't,” said Tracy Taylor.

Police arrested the Taylors’ son anyway after his ex-girlfriend told police he followed her to a gas station and hit her after slamming her head into a car seat.

Those are claims Tracy Taylor denies.

“I think it's a horrible, horrible, horrible mistake that they made, because he didn't do anything. I witnessed it myself,” she said.

What she didn’t witness was who pulled the trigger that sent bullets into her home.

But she suspects it might be the ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend.

“If any one of us were not in the bed, we would have probably got shot in the head or the neck or something,” she said.

“I don't feel safe at all. I know I can't sleep here."

Tracing one bullet’s path. The full story in 15 min on @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/bDoqktDlhd — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 13, 2018

15+ bullets ripped through home with 7-year-old and her grandparents inside. Full details at 10! @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Ruh15Q3dwG — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) March 13, 2018