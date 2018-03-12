75-year-old man warns others about scam targeting the elderly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you ever wanted to be a mystery shopper?

It's a good way to earn extra cash, but a 75-year-old man is sounding the alarm tonight to keep anyone from becoming the victim of a vicious scam.

Leon Talada is still working full-time at 75-years-old.

But like many, the maintenance professional could also use a little extra cash.

He says he got an email in January, inviting him to be a mystery shopper.

"I have heard of people doing the mystery shopping - going to restaurants, buying something at Walmart of the various stores," Talada said.

He says he signed up using his name, address, phone number and birth date.

Then he waited about a month.

"Then all of a sudden, one day a message on my phone said a check that was sent out should be delivered today," Talada said.

He says the check came in a legitimate priority mail envelope from a company based in Idaho, but the check itself is from a bank based in Pennsylvania.

"I got the check, and a couple seconds later I got another text warning me to verify that I had received the check," he said.

He said red flags started to go off.

So he brought the nearly $4,000 check to his bank to get it checked out.

It was fake, he knows if he hadn’t been suspicious he could’ve lost that much money from his account.

"They hit the right age if they were looking to target the elderly," he said. "I just really want to let people know not to get scammed that way."

He says he tried calling the number that was texting him, but nothing went through.

Now he's letting others know some things may just be too good to be true.

Talada says he does plan to report this to the FBI and says he knows other victims.

We reached out to the FBI to get advice for other consumers but haven't heard back yet.